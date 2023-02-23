Vigil held for 14-year-old overdose victim of Carrollton fentanyl drug ring

A vigil was held Thursday afternoon for one of the teenage overdose victims of a Carrollton drug ring.

14-year-old Jose Alberto Perez was a student at long middle school in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. His family came forward to talk about his overdose.

Meanwhile, three people arrested for their roles in the deadly drug ring were hit with new charges.

This is the first time we heard from the family of one of the three students who died from using fentanyl. The family is hoping those who sold these pills will be found guilty of murder.

Jose’s family and others met outside of the Farmers Branch Justice Center Thursday. Their hope is to send a message to drug dealers selling pills laced with fentanyl.

"A very important and clear message to drug dealers who are killing our children, that we are declaring war against them," said organizer Carlos Quintanilla.

Federal and local officials say three adults sold fentanyl pills to students at two CFBISD middle schools and RL Turner High School.

The DEA says nine students overdosed from September 2022 to January of this year. One of them overdosed twice. Three students died.

Jose went to Long Middle School, and his family says he overdosed on Jan. 26.

His brother, David Castro, said he started to notice his brother changing in the two months before his death.

Castro's cousin, Emily Perez, translated for us.

"He said he started noticing changes when he got aggressive around him because he was really playful at all times. Once he started consuming it, he started being aggressive towards him," she said.

On Wednesday, suspects Jason Villanueva, Luis Navarrete and Magaly Cano were indicted by a federal grand jury. They are charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs. Villanueva is also charged with violating federal gun laws.



22-year-old arrested, considered 'main source' of fentanyl that killed 3 Carrollton teens, feds say

Prosecutors say Villanueva was the main supplier of the drugs and worked through a juvenile dealer to supply fentanyl-laced pills to Navarrete and Cano.

The indictment points out how the suspects allegedly used social media to "discuss, negotiate and facilitate" drug transactions.

Last week, investigators showed us a picture they say is from Villanueva's social media showing the blue fentanyl-laced pills.

Jose’s mother, Lilia Astudillo, spoke to the crowd in Spanish. She says her son got worse after the Christmas break.

"We should not be afraid," Quintanilla said. "We should not be intimidated by drug dealers who are killing our children."

"I think people should start paying more attention to the kids," Perez said. "Ask why you are doing it, and get help. Because he didn’t get help."

The organizers wanted to make it clear they want the focus to be on prosecuting the drug dealers, but they also called for a Dallas County-wide fentanyl task force to assist schools and parents with the problem.