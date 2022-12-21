VIDEO: Fort Worth police shoot suspect after chase

Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer shooting a suspect following a chase on Dec. 13.

Police were called to an auto repair shop on White Settlement Road for a possible vehicle burglary.

When officers arrived at the scene they learned a male suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Frank Pierce, drove away with a black Range Rover that had been left at the location for repair.

Nearby officers saw the car and tried to pull it over, but Pierce kept driving.

Police chased the vehicle to the intersection of NW 28th Street and Chestnut Avenue when Pierce lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a retaining wall.

An officer pulled in to block the car from backing out.

Police believed a vehicle may have a gun inside.

Body camera video shows officers hop out of their vehicle and shout at Pierce to show them his hands, but he did not comply.

Police say he began reaching down under the front seats of the vehicle and attempted to break out the front windshield.

An officer standing on the driver's side fired a shot from his patrol rifle hitting Pierce.

He was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Pierce has been charged with auto theft and evading arrest with a vehicle.

Investigators are still looking into the incident.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative reassignment while the case is under investigation.

The evidence will be given to the Tarrant County DA for review.