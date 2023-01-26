Fort Worth police released security and body camera video of a police officer shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at him this weekend.

On Saturday afternoon a call came into police from a woman who said her brother was threatening her with a gun at a home on Odessa Avenue.

Video shows the suspect, 35-year-old Hector Galvan, running from the home and an officer chasing after him.

Police tried to taze Galvan, but it was not effective.

You can hear the officer yell "I'll shoot you, bro!"

When Galvan fell to the ground police say he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officer.

The officer then shot Galvan.

After the shooting you can see the suspect throw his gun onto the ground.

Galvan was arrested and given medical treatment.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member and aggravated assault against a public servant.

The police officer was not injured.