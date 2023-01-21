Fort Worth police investigating officer-involved shooting

article

Fort Worth police are investigating an officer-involved shooting following a domestic disturbance Saturday.

Few details have been released at this time, but police said the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Rutland Avenue.

Police are on scene to investigate what led up to the shooting.

It's unclear if there are any injuries.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.