Arrest made in murder of 16-year-old girl in Dallas

Dallas police have arrested a man accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a creek earlier this week.

Arturo Flores, 22, has been charged with murder in the death of Venus Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was found dead in a creek off Brookhaven Drive on January 16.

Police said she had been shot several times.

No further details have been released about what led to the arrest.