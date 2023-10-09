Arlington police to release body camera video from Vandergriff Honda shooting

The Arlington Police Department is planning to release new information and new video from a car dealership shooting.

Police said Abbas Al-Mutairy had a long gun and started shooting outside Vandergriff Honda late last month.

When police arrived, they found the 25-year-old former dealership employee in the parking lot still shooting.

Officers fired shots at Al-Mutairy, critically injuring him. At last check, he was still hospitalized.

Video from a neighboring dealership in Arlington shows a man in a blue shirt running through the parking lot with a gun. Gunshots can be heard in the video.

There were customers and employees at the dealership at the time. No one, besides Al-Mutairy, was hurt.

Al-Mutairy is now charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and deadly conduct.

Police are conducting both a criminal and an administrative investigation, which is routine following an officer-involved shooting.

Vandergriff Honda reopened four days after the shooting because the sprinkler system went off during the chaos and caused some water damage.