Arlington police to release body camera video from Vandergriff Honda shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department is planning to release new information and new video from a car dealership shooting.
Police said Abbas Al-Mutairy had a long gun and started shooting outside Vandergriff Honda late last month.
When police arrived, they found the 25-year-old former dealership employee in the parking lot still shooting.
Officers fired shots at Al-Mutairy, critically injuring him. At last check, he was still hospitalized.
Video from a neighboring dealership in Arlington shows a man in a blue shirt running through the parking lot with a gun. Gunshots can be heard in the video.
There were customers and employees at the dealership at the time. No one, besides Al-Mutairy, was hurt.
Al-Mutairy is now charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and deadly conduct.
Police are conducting both a criminal and an administrative investigation, which is routine following an officer-involved shooting.
Vandergriff Honda reopened four days after the shooting because the sprinkler system went off during the chaos and caused some water damage.