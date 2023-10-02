Arlington car dealership to reopen days after former employee is shot by police

A car dealership in Arlington will reopen Monday following a shooting involving an ex-employee.

Thankfully, the bizarre incident at Vandergriff Honda did not leave any bystanders or employees hurt.

Arlington police said at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, an employee who had been recently fired started shooting at the dealership.

RELATED: Former employee who brought gun to Vandergriff Honda dealership shot by police

Cellphone video captured the gunman, armed with a long gun, coming out of the service center at the dealership. The gunfire spent people frantically running for safety.

When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Abbas Al-Mutairy in the parking lot still firing his weapon.

Officers shot and wounded Al-Mutairy. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police haven’t given an update on his condition.

Al-Mutairy is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault against a public servant.

His mother told FOX 4 he only worked there for about two months as a salesman. He didn’t tell her the reason for his firing.

The dealership has been closed since the incident. Workers were seen there Friday repairing damage and cleaning up areas where a sprinkler system went off.

Vandergriff Honda is expected to resume normal operations Monday.