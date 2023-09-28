Armed gunman shot by police at Vandergriff Honda dealership in Arlington

Arlington police are investigating a shooting at an Arlington car dealership.

The shooting happened Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at the Vandergriff Honda dealership off I-20 frontage road between Cooper and Matlock.

Video shows dozens of police vehicles and several ambulances at the location.

Police say when officers arrived at the dealership, they encountered an armed individual. That person was shot and is in police custody. Their condition is unknown.

No officers and no innocent bystanders were injured.

Witnesses reported hearing several shots and running away.

"Employees tried to protect me, push me to the back of the office. It was very scary," said customer Mai Dao. "Like three or four gunshots and then the second time the same."

Police say the scene is now secure.

The frontage road has been closed, and traffic is being diverted onto eastbound I-20.