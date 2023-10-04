Vandergriff Honda shooting suspect faces additional charges

An ex-employee who fired multiple shots at Vandergriff Honda in Arlington is now facing additional charges.

25-year-old Abbas Al-Mutairy now faces three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct.

Al-Mutairy was shot by officers after he fired at the car dealership. He had been fired from the location within the past two months, according to police.

Arlington Police say he is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Video taken during the incident shows a man in a blue shirt with a gun in the parking lot of the dealership. Gunshots can be heard.

The gunman did not go inside the dealership.

No one, besides Al-Mutairy, was hurt.

Body camera video of the shooting is expected to be released sometime next week.

Arlington Police say administrative and criminal investigations are underway.

Department policy says that anytime an officer fires their service weapon they must be placed on paid leave for seven days, followed by an administrative review.

The dealership reopened this week.