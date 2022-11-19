Man found dead at vacant building fire in Dallas

article

Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant building in South Dallas Saturday afternoon and found a man who was later pronounced dead.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m., at a vacant building in the 2300 block of Al Lipscomb Way.

Fire crews found a man in the parking lot when they arrived. He had injuries "possibly associated" with being inside the building.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his exact cause of death.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out about an hour later.

Investigators found where the fire started, but the exact cause remains under investigation.