3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire

A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon.

Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home.

The boy has serious but non-life threatening second-degree burns. The mother is being treated for minor burns.

Officials are now investigating what started the fire.

Arson investigators are on scene.