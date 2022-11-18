3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon.
Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home.
The boy has serious but non-life threatening second-degree burns. The mother is being treated for minor burns.
READ MORE: Dallas County courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat
Officials are now investigating what started the fire.
Arson investigators are on scene.