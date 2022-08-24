Uvalde school chief doesn't show up for termination hearing, citing security concerns

article

The Uvalde school district police chief has refused to show up at his termination hearing that is happening three months to the day of the mass school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Chief Pete Arredondo is largely blamed for the bad response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in May.

He later said he did not believe he was in charge, but others said he acted as if he was in charge and his department's own active shooter plan said he was.

Hundreds of police officers were on the scene, but it took more than an hour for a Border Patrol SWAT team to go in and kill the young gunman.

He didn't show up to Wednesday’s meeting citing security in a 17-page defiant letter over the shooting response.

