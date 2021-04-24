UT Southwestern identifies first reported COVID-19 Brazil variant in North Texas

UT Southwestern Medical Center has identified the first reported Brazil variant of COVID-19 here in North Texas.

UTSMC scientist identified the variant by using "next-generation sequencing technologies," along with PCR testing, and reported the finding to Dallas County Health and Human Services Saturday.

The Brazil variant is listed a "Variant of Concern" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because it is "more easily transmitted and is less susceptible to antibodies."

Data from UT Southwestern shows the UK variant has become dominant in North Texas, as it was found in about 55% of sampled individuals.

It’s followed by the California, New York, and Brazil variants.