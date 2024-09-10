UT Dallas protesters challenging university's punishments after criminal charges dropped

The Brief The nine UT Dallas students who were disciplined for their participation in pro-Palestinian encampment in May are appealing their disciplinary charges and punishments in a Tuesday hearing. No decision has been announced yet. FOX 4 reached out to the university for comment. A spokesperson said they cannot comment on student disciplinary actions due to student privacy laws. Lawyers representing the students say they may comment after the hearings have concluded.



Student protesters from the University of Texas at Dallas in Richardson are challenging their administration.

The nine students are hoping to get disciplinary charges and punishments against them dropped after they were arrested for participating in a pro-Palestinian encampment in May.

At Chess Plaza on the UT Dallas campus Tuesday, students from 16 campus-based and community organizations held a protest in support of nine UTD students petitioning the university's sanctions against them.

It all stems from an incident back on May 1 when dozens of students joined a national movement of student protesters at universities across the country by setting up an encampment.

They demanded that the university divest from companies that manufacture weapons being used in Israel's war on Hamas.

Barricades and tents blocked access across UTD’s Chess Plaza.

Around 3:30 pm that day, the university served protesters a letter warning them to clear the blockade.

About 15 minutes later, DPS troopers, Collin County sheriff's deputies, Richardson and campus police showed up in riot gear and began making arrests.

In total, 21 people were arrested. Nine of the detainees were students.

"We’re here to essentially stand for those students and ultimately in the broader view stand for the people who are suffering in Palestine," said UTD student Sumehra.

The nine students are petitioning the university's sanctions against them.

Those who are current students received deferred suspension until graduation. Those who graduated in the spring had their degrees withheld.

The students and graduates maintain their innocence.

"Honestly, I feel very disappointed and infuriated with the administration for doing this to their own students," Sumehra said.

FOX 4 reached out to the university for comment. A spokesperson said they cannot comment on student disciplinary actions due to student privacy laws.

The hearings wrapped up for the day Tuesday and will continue next Tuesday.

Lawyers representing the students may comment after all of the hearings have concluded.

