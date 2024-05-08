2 UTD Jewish students say they have experienced antisemitism on campus

A week ago, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters were on the UT Dallas campus.

In total, 21 people were arrested as protesters put up encampments on the campus in Richardson.

Two Jewish students called for a press conference Wednesday to talk about their fear of being on campus.

The students who spoke said they faced hate speech on campus before the war started but said things have gotten worse in recent weeks.

All is calm on campus this week as the spring semester ends.

At the time, there were no visible counter-protests.

At the time, there were no visible counter-protests.

But one week later, two Jewish students who identified themselves as activists called a press conference on campus.

"I am a Jewish-Israeli student, and I have personally experienced antisemitism on campus before and after Oct. 7," said student Ofer Turjeman.

They described Jewish students being verbally harassed on campus.

"We want to make it clear that we support every student's right to free speech and expression," Turjeman said. "However, I'm here to share with you how the culture at UT has deteriorated to the point where Jewish students no longer feel welcome or safe on campus."

UTD President Richard Benson did not appear publicly during last week’s protests. He wrote an opinion piece that appeared in the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday.

When his staff was notified about the encampment, Benson said a notice was sent at 6 a.m. to remove it — something protesters failed to do.

"After it became evident that those remaining were refusing to comply, the university police, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, began clearing the barricaded area," Benson wrote. "Twenty-one individuals were arrested for criminal trespass, including nine who are not currently affiliated with UD. It is important to note that no one was arrested for being a protester."

Jewish student Jade Steinberg says this is bigger than last week’s incident. He says there is a difference between free speech and what he calls threats of violence.

"It does not give you the ability to threaten to call for violence. It gives you the ability to peacefully protest. And unfortunately, a lot of what we have been seeing on campus has not been peacefully protesting," he said.

Benson noted a subsequent protest on campus did not have encampments and was allowed to continue.

Students in both groups said they believe campus policies should be made clearer.

"I believe that it is incredibly important for the university to be much more clear on what is okay and what is not okay and to condone and condemn those. We condemn those who are spewing antisemitic rhetoric across campus there," Steinberg said.

Graduation is this Friday. As of now, there’s no other planned protests on campus this week.

