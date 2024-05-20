Retiring Grapevine custodian gets heartwarming send-off from students

A custodian at a Grapevine elementary school received a special celebration on Monday morning as he gets ready to retire.

Douglas Barnes, known as Mr. Doug by students, has worked at Heritage Elementary School since 2015.

Students say he's always happy and giving out high fives.

"I just try to build them up. That's the way it should be," Barnes said.

The students surprised him outside of the school to celebrate and give him his last high fives before retirement.

Barnes says he was told it was an event for the baseball team.

"The secretary told me to come up front. Here comes the principal, she grabbed me by the arm and said, ‘This is for you.’ I looked out, and I'm like, of course I start tearing up. This is my family too. My family down here," said Barnes.

The custodian says he started his high five tradition because he knew it would make their day.

"I'm just giving back what was given to me as a kid," he said.

Barnes' message to the kids as he is leaving is to follow their dreams, love everybody and give back.