USW golf team members, head coach killed in Texas crash

article

The coach and several members of a college golf team were killed in a collision in West Texas.

The private University of Southwest in New Mexico said nine members of its men’s and women’s golf teams were on the bus.

They were hit by a pickup truck as they were heading home from a competition in Midland, Texas.

The university said seven people on the bus died, including head coach Tyler James. Two other people were critically injured.

State troopers told a West Texas TV station that someone in the pickup was also killed.

"The USW campus community is shocked and saddened today as we mourn the loss of members of our university family," USW said in a statement. "Please keep the families of students, coaching staff, and the USW community in your prayers as we come together to support one another during this difficult time."

Two of the athletes on the golf team’s roster are from North Texas, according to the university’s website.

The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

READ MORE:

Two UFC fighters dining in at River Oaks sushi restaurant, pin gunman down until police arrive

Houston Police Officer admits to possessing child pornography, court documents reveal

Advertisement

$6,000 reward offered for information on 2020 Texas cold case