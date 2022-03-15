Houston Police Officer admits to possessing child pornography, court documents reveal

article

A Houston Police Department Officer was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography following a two-month-long investigation, officials said.

Officer Justin Weber, 29, who is assigned to the Air Support Division, has been relieved of duty.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

According to a statement from the Houston Police Department, the Houston Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on January 7 regarding allegations of possession of child pornography.

Officials said investigators assigned to the unit immediately opened an investigation into those allegations.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Court documents stated after Weber was read his rights, he admitted to possessing the accounts where the photos were found. He also admitted to knowingly being in possession of child pornography.

Weber initially denied ever seeing the photos but later stated he recognized the photos that were in the accounts.

Weber was sworn in as an officer in December 2016.

FOX 26 went by Weber’s home on Tuesday for a response to the allegations. However, no one answered the door.

Neighbors say they’re surprised by the accusations.

"He’s always out there washing the car [and] doing yard work," said a neighbor. "He seemed like a normal guy. Went to work almost every day. Seemed like nothing out of the ordinary. I didn’t expect anything like this."

Advertisement

Houston police said due to the ongoing criminal investigation, they will not be commenting further.