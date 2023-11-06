USA Pickleball National Championships get underway in Farmers Branch

The 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships are underway in North Texas!

The national championship Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch officially kicked off Sunday, but tournament competition starts on Nov.6

Organizers say the event is the world's largest-ever pickleball tournament, with more than 3,500 amateur and professional players from 48 states.

On Tuesday, several famous faces will take the court in the Celebrity Pickleball Showdown.

Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Romo, Jason Kidd, Tyler Seguin, Scottie Scheffler and John Isner will play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The professional division will start to play on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The winners for the pro events will win a $150,000 purse, the largest in the history of the tournament.

For the fans, they will put together ‘Pickleball Boulevard’ with interactive activities and plenty of food and drink inspired by Texas.

There will also be live musical performances every night.

Organizers expect more than 25,000 people to attend the event.