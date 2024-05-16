Frisco home catches fire after lightning strike, officials say

A house in Frisco caught on fire on Thursday morning due to a lightning strike, according to the city's fire department.

Lightning struck the home on Yoakum Drive in Frisco shortly before 11 a.m.

Frisco Fire says no one was home at the time of the fire.

One dog was rescued from the home.

(Source: Frisco Fire Department)

No one was injured.

