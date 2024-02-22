Dallas police: No indications of foul play in death of man found in Uptown Dallas trash chute

Police say a preliminary investigation found "no indications of foul play" in the death of a man whose body was found in an Uptown Dallas apartment building's garbage chute.

Police were called to The Jordan Apartments on Thomas Avenue on Feb. 14.

28-year-old Marcus Brown's body was found in the dumpster/trash chute of the apartment, according to Dallas County Medical Examiner records.

Brown's manner of death is still listed as "pending" on the medical examiner's website.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Source: Brown Family)

Dallas police said the investigation into Brown's death is ongoing.