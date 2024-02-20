Man found dead in Uptown Dallas apartment trash chute, records show

A man was found dead in an Uptown Dallas apartment trash chute, records show.

Police were called to the Jordan Apartments on Thomas Avenue on the afternoon of Feb. 14.

Dallas police say they found the man's body at the location and that they are investigating it as an "unexplained death."

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's website identified the victim as 28-year-old Marcus Brown and notes the place of death as the "dumpster/trash chute."

The medical examiner's page said Brown's manner of death is still pending.