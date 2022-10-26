Uber driver arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting SMU student in ICE custody

The Uber driver arrested for sexually assaulting an SMU student earlier this month crossed the border illegally nearly 20 years ago.

Anselmo Alejandro Amil Contreras is currently in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Contreras illegally entered the United States from Mexico in 2005, by not using an official border crossing checkpoint, according to ICE, but he was permitted to work and have a U.S. driver's license.

Contreras received an approved application for employment and asylum that is valid until 2023.

Contreras was arrested by SMU police on Oct. 14 and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

Three days later, he posted $25,000 bond, but he was turned over to the custody of ICE, where he remains.

"Just because he's made bond in the criminal system will not get him released from immigration," said Kenneth Wincorn, an immigration attorney.

Wincorn, who specializes in criminal cases with immigration consequences, says Contreras will likely be transferred back to Dallas County to wrap up his criminal case.

If convicted, he'll serve his sentence and then ICE will decide whether to remove him from the U.S.

"But he needs to take care of the criminal case first and will be required to," said Wincorn.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim says she fell asleep in the Uber, and woke up to Contreras sexually assaulting her.

She later called her brother, who ordered the ride for her.

Her brother tracked Contreras down, then flagged down a Dallas police officer who conducted a traffic stop and arrested Contreras.

"The entirety of last week after I read the email I didn't want to be on campus," said SMU freshman Elizabeth Larez.

Larez doesn't have a vehicle on campus and uses ride-shares.

She says the reported assault has her paying more attention to who is picking her up.

"Especially, like, as a woman, it's already something in your mind," said Larez.

Uber says Contreras has been driving since 2016 and he submitted all required documents and passed all relevant checks to qualify to drive.