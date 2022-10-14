SMU police arrest rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

SMU police arrested a rideshare driver for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his passengers.

The victim called police around 2:20 on Friday morning claiming the driver assaulted them on the 3100 Block of Daniel Avenue on the Southern Methodist University campus.

Courtesy SMU

Family members observed the suspect's vehicle and flagged down a Dallas police officer.

Dallas police followed the car to Greenville Avenue and detained the driver, 50-year-old Amil Contreras of Dallas.

Contreras has been booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of sexual assault.

SMU police say there is no ongoing threat to the University, but are encouraging students to be aware of their surroundings and stay safe.

If students see anything suspicious or concerning on campus SMU Police are asking them to call SMU police at 214-768-3333, call 911 or use the SMU Safety App.