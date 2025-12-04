Mexican national living in Garland sentenced in drug trafficking case

article

The Brief A Mexican national living in Garland was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison for drug trafficking charges in North Texas. The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was accused of moving about 37 kilograms of the drug. The case was part of the federal government’s Operation Take Back America crackdown on illegal immigration and drug cartels.



A Mexican national who had been living in Garland was sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in North Texas.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, 28-year-old Salud Alejandro Ruiz Mendoza pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

He was sentenced on Monday to 12 and a half years in federal prison.

Dig deeper:

Federal prosecutors said Mendoza and his co-defendants imported methamphetamine from Mexico and had distributed or planned to distribute about 37 kilograms of the drug in the North Texas area.

Investigators also seized 91 pounds of marijuana and several firearms following Mendoza’s arrest.

The case was part of Operation Take Back America, the federal government’s crackdown on illegal immigration and the elimination of drug cartels.

