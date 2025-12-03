Van Zandt County Commissioner arrested on official oppression, impersonation charges

article

The Brief Van Zandt County Commissioner Mitch Curtis was arrested Wednesday morning on felony charges following an investigation by the Texas Rangers. The charges against the Precinct 1 Commissioner are official oppression and impersonating a public servant. Curtis was booked into the county jail before 9 a.m. and released two hours later after posting a combined $15,000 bond.



A Van Zandt County Commissioner was arrested Wednesday morning on felony charges of official oppression and impersonating a public servant following an investigation by the Texas Rangers, the Sheriff's Office announced.

County Commissioner Mitch Curtis arrested

What we know:

Commissioner Mitch Curtis, who represents Precinct 1, was taken into custody and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail just before 9 a.m.

He was released just after 11 a.m. after posting a combined bond of $15,000.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement confirming the arrest but provided no details on the allegations, citing the ongoing review.

What they're saying:

"As with any individual brought into this facility, this case will be handled professionally, impartially, and according to the law," said Sheriff Kevin Bridger. "Our responsibility is to ensure openness while respecting due process. We will release further information as it becomes appropriate."

The Texas Rangers led the investigation into the allegations against the commissioner. The charges of official oppression and impersonating a public servant are both serious offenses under Texas state law.

The Sheriff's Office stated that all procedures were conducted in accordance with state law and established policies. The office added that it "remains committed to integrity, accountability, and the fair application of the law."

Curtis ran in the November 2024 election and began his term on Jan. 1, 2025. His term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2028.

What's next:

FOX 4 News has requested court documents related to Curtis' arrest, but have not received them at the time of this publication.