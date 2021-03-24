Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Tornado Warning
from WED 5:45 PM CDT until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Hamilton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 5:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 5:01 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Hunt County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:43 PM CDT until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Hamilton County

U.S. energy regulators: Texas power plants failed to prepare for winter weather

Texas Winter Storm 2021
Energy regulators say Texas did not follow recommendations to prepare its electric plants for extreme winter weather.

An organization called NERC sets standards for electricity providers across the U.S.

The organization's CEO told House lawmakers on Tuesday that there is evidence Texas did not follow his agency's recommendations before last month's winter storm.

At least 57 Texans died as a result of the freezing weather and widespread power outages.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told the House committee about the impact on his city.

"On Monday morning at 2 a.m. when the power went out, for most Houstonians they thought it was only going to be out for one to two hours," he said. "These were not rolling blackouts. These were power outages that lasted for three to four days."

Both NERC and a companion federal oversight agency called FERC are investigating the Texas power failure.