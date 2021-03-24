U.S. energy regulators: Texas power plants failed to prepare for winter weather

Energy regulators say Texas did not follow recommendations to prepare its electric plants for extreme winter weather.

An organization called NERC sets standards for electricity providers across the U.S.

The organization's CEO told House lawmakers on Tuesday that there is evidence Texas did not follow his agency's recommendations before last month's winter storm.

At least 57 Texans died as a result of the freezing weather and widespread power outages.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told the House committee about the impact on his city.

"On Monday morning at 2 a.m. when the power went out, for most Houstonians they thought it was only going to be out for one to two hours," he said. "These were not rolling blackouts. These were power outages that lasted for three to four days."

Both NERC and a companion federal oversight agency called FERC are investigating the Texas power failure.