Two 17-year-olds charged with murder in Little Elm shooting

Newly released court documents say that a drug deal led to a deadly shooting in Little Elm earlier this year.

17-year-olds Mason Schiller and Alec Adamson from Prosper are facing murder charges in the Jan. 3 shooting.

Alec Adamson (Left) and Madon Schiller (right)

According to an arrest affidavit, witnesses told police 19-year-old David Pleasant went to a playground on Paladin Place in Little Elm to buy marijuana and mushrooms when he was shot in the back of the head.

Surveillance video in the area captured the shooting.

Investigators say it shows Pleasant walking from the playground to a gray Volkswagen.

He is then seen running from the vehicle.

According to court documents, the driver of the car gets out of the vehicle and shoots Pleasant.

Schiller was identified by police through an Instagram account that was used to facilitate the drug deal and audio from the surveillance video.

Police located the Volkswagen outside a house in Prosper when they spotted someone matching Schiller's description getting into a black truck.

When police tried to stop the truck it led them on a chase before crashing at an intersection several blocks away, two people ran from the scene on foot, but were apprehended.

Adamson was one of people inside the vehicle.

In interview with police, Schiller and Adamson both told investigators they were in the car attempting to sell drugs to Pleasant, when he began to hit them.

They said Adamson then pulled a gun out of his jacket and opened fire, according to court documents.

Adamson and Schiller are both charged with murder under the Texas Law of Parties.