Twin brother pharmacists help vaccinate North Texans

Pharmacists are playing a big part getting COVID-19 shots into people's arms.

Many of them were among the first to go into long-term care facilities to vaccinate vulnerable residents and now they're spending long hours giving shots inside their stores.

CVS pharmacists Kenny and Chino Agbasi say they are reminded why they were drawn to patient care in the first place.

"We're really -grateful being part of this helping people get back to the best lives they want to lead," Chino said.

The 33-year-old twin brothers came to the U.S. from Nigeria to attend pharmacy school together. Now they're both pharmacy managers at CVS stores in North Texas.

Giving COVID-19 shots has become a big part of what they do -- and they feel privileged to do it.

Chino went into long-term care facilities earlier this year to give the shots to vulnerable patients. He was moved by their appreciation.

"There was a lot of emotion honestly knowing that those residents we were getting them a step closer to seeing their families," Chino said.

Now COVID-19 vaccines are being offered, by appointment only, at many CVS pharmacies across North Texas.

This store in Red Oak was packed with eager recipients and Jose Flores, 19, was among them.

"I just want to keep people safe, especially older people," Flores said.

Ollie Cloud, 79, got his first Moderna vaccine.

"After I got it I didn't even hardly feel it, just like that, a piece of cake," Cloud said.

The twins say it’s been strange getting high fives and selfies requests from folks.

They too decided to document the occasion of vaccinating one another, safeguarding themselves to help protect others against the virus.

"It's amazing to have people thank you for being there but at the same time we thank them for coming out and getting vaccinated," Kenny said.