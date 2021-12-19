Trump returns to Dallas with First Baptist visit, 'History Tour' at AAC

Former President Donald Trump was back in Dallas Sunday.

He joined his spiritual advisor, Dr. Robert Jeffress, for services at First Baptist Dallas.

Trump then joined former FOX News channel host Bill O'Reilly at the American Airlines Center as part of their "History Tour."

This was Trump's first visit to Texas since July, when he went to the border to check on wall construction and attended a CPAC convention.

Media wasn’t allowed inside the event, but his supporters were waiting for him, and some even flew from across the country to see him.

"I am so thrilled that he chose to come to Dallas. This is a great place," Patti Murphy said.

Some, like Ami Abrams, flew in from California specifically for the tour at the start of her holiday week.

"We came to visit friends, but we also came to see Trump speak," she said.

Sunday afternoon, people took their seats inside the AAC for the last stop on Trump’s and O’Reilly’s tour.

"I hope to hear what he continues to do and hopefully more Republicans will back him," Arlon Greiner said.

Attendees said he spoke about his time in office and the possibility of being in office again, but there wasn't a clear answer if he would campaign for president again.

Trump hasn’t officially announced a 2024 presidential run.

"I hope he says he’s coming back really soon," Murphy said.

Earlier Sunday, Jeffress introduced the former president to thousands at Sunday’s service at First Baptist Dallas.

During Trump’s term, Dr. Jeffress was one of his top spiritual advisers.

"They wrote these beautiful words for me look at, these beautiful words, but I told them I would rather speak from the heart," Trump said Sunday.

During a speech at the end of Sunday’s Christmas service, the former president said the nation is in trouble, criticizing the soaring inflation rate, border control, and the handling of America’s exit from Afghanistan.

"It will be more incredible in the years to come," he added. "We will do what has to be done to make America great again."

He vowed he would be back at a future service, and next time, said the former first lady would come with.