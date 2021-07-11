Former President Donald Trump to wrap up Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas Sunday

article

Former President Donald Trump is in North Texas to wrap up the three-day Conservative Political Action Conference Sunday afternoon in Downtown Dallas.

This is his second trip to the Lone Star State in two weeks after he visited the southern border with Governor Greg Abbott.

Trump is set to speak at 3:35 p.m., and will be the final speaker of the event.

His son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke Friday, along with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

On Saturday and Sunday, Abbott's challengers for the Republican nomination spoke at the conference, with former State Senator Don Huffines and outgoing Texas GOP Chair Allen West taking the stage.

RELATED: Conservative Political Action Conference gets underway in Dallas

Advertisement



