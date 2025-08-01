Trucking official indicted for forgery relating to Kaufman County crash that killed 5

The Brief A grand jury has indicted a truck driver on five counts of manslaughter in a fatal I-20 crash. An arrest warrant has also been issued for an official at the trucking company for forgery. The company official has not yet been arrested, and his name has not been released.



In the latest developments in the case of a crash on I-20 in Kaufman County that killed five people, a higher-up is suspected of a crime in relation to the trucker who fell asleep at the wheel.

Trucking official indicted

The latest:

Kaufman County prosecutors are still collecting evidence in this case. Hearings for the truck driver are still expected.

At the same time, there is also an arrest warrant for an official with Hope Trans, the trucking company that employed him.

Kaufman County law enforcement are waiting for this official to turn himself in.

Friday, a Kaufman County grand jury indicted 27-year-old truck driver Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni

Investigators say Companioni admitted he fell asleep at the wheel and slammed into slowed-down traffic on Interstate 20, killing five people.

The investigation revealed there were no signs Companioni touched the brakes in the seven-vehicle chain reaction crash.

Companioni was transporting U.S. mail for the trucking company Hope Trans. Friday, FOX 4 learned an official with that company was also indicted on a felony forgery charge.

Sources close to the investigation say this official is responsible for falsifying the truck’s registration.

The Hope Trans employee is not being named at this time since he hasn't been arrested.

Hope Trans troubles

FOX 4 has previously reported on the ongoing safety violations related to Hope Trans.

What they're saying:

"This is just a bad company that we can hopefully get off the roads," said John Nohinek, attorney for the family of some of the victims in the crash.

The indictment announcement comes the same day as loved ones of the McKellar family prepare to lay four of its members to rest this weekend.

The family's F-150 truck was crushed. A grandfather, mother, father, and son all died. The only survivor was 20-year-old Evan McKellar.

According to the family's GoFundMe, Evan was released from Parkland Hospital Friday.

49-year-old Nicole Gregory, of Dallas, was killed in another vehicle. Her friends tell FOX 4 they are remembering Gregory with a concert this weekend as well.

Companioni remains in the Kaufman County Jail. His bond totals $2.5 million.

What's next:

This week, Companioni's defense attorney filed a bail hearing. The next time the truck driver will be in court is Aug. 11 for a bond reduction hearing.