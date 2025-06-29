At least 5 dead, others injured in I-20 crash

The Brief At least five people are dead and others are hurt in a crash on I-20 on Saturday. The crash involved three 18-wheelers and four passenger cars. The road was closed for hours for investigation.



At least five people are dead and others are hurt after a crash on I-20 near Terrell on Saturday afternoon.

Deadly I-20 crash in Kaufman County

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20, just east of Hiram Road.

A total of three 18-wheelers and four passenger cars were involved in the crash.

Officials say the driver of one of the 18-wheelers failed to see the slowed traffic and slammed into multiple other vehicles.

Five people were killed in the crash and several others were injured.

At least one is said to be in critical condition.

I-20 was closed for several hours on Saturday.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how many other people were injured in the crash.