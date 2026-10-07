Trial date set for man accused of killing Fort Worth flight attendant

The Brief Fort Worth murder suspect Dennis Day did not appear in court on Wednesday as his plea hearing was scheduled for October 28 and his trial was scheduled for February 22, 2027. Day is accused of killing Fort Worth flight attendant Rana Soluri in March 2025 and throwing her body into a river in Bowie, Texas. Arrest documents state Day told police he strangled Soluri, who he was living with, to death after she threatened him and began to videotape him.



A plea hearing date and a trial date have been scheduled for the suspect accused of killing a Fort Worth flight attendant and throwing her body in a river in Montague County.

Court dates set for flight attendant murder suspect

Rana Soluri

What's New:

On Wednesday in court, a plea hearing for 66-year-old Dennis Day was set for October 28. Day did not appear at the hearing.

Day is accused of killing Fort Worth flight attendant Rana Soluri and dumping her body in a river in Bowie, Texas last year. Day admitted to police he strangled Soluri to death in March 2025.

Human remains discovered by a fisherman in Montague County in June 2026 were positively identified as Soluri last month.

Dennis Day (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

What they're saying:

Sasha Job, Rana Soluri's sister, says she's disappointed Day did not show up to today's hearing.

"I wanted to see him. And I wanted him to look at me. Because we spoke on the phone a lot. Trying to figure out what he was doing, just to get answers. So I wanted him to look at me," Job tells FOX 4's Eden Checkol.

Job says the legal process can be frustrating, but she and her family are anxious to hear a verdict.

"I think that’s the hard part. When we’re gonna get the words of, ‘Okay, you’re guilty. And you’re staying in there for however long.’"

Sasha Job

Soluri's daughter Lulu released the following statement to FOX 4:

My mom, Rana Nofal-Soluri, was a very proud Jordanian-Palestinian woman. Rana loved her work as a flight attendant, serving people all over the world. She was passionate, full of life and always wanted to help where she could. She deserves to have her memory honored for every heart she’s touched.

At this time, all I want to do is to lay her to rest and give her a proper burial. She was a proud, muslim woman, and she deserves peace.

With that said, I also deserve peace. This has been an extremely long and tumultuous year. I ask that all media please let me properly mourn her in peace and do not pursue any further questions.

Finally, I wholeheartedly thank the Fort Worth PD’s Missing Persons and Homicide departments for everything they’ve done. They listened to me, heard me cry, and worked swiftly for my mom. They were quick to respond to my questions and always gave me updates as new information unfolded.

I love my mom, and I will always miss her.

Missing Fort Worth flight attendant

The backstory:

Soluri, an American Airlines regional carrier flight attendant, was reported missing on June 11, 2025, and was last seen alive on March 21, 2025.

An arrest affidavit for Day states Soluri and Day had been living together for around a year before her disappearance.

During a search of Day's residence on June 23, 2025, investigators recovered surveillance footage dated March 21 at 10 p.m. where Day is seen dragging "what appears to be a lifeless body from the home into the backyard."

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Day later told police he "snapped" and began to strangle Soluri as she was videoing him and threatening him. He said he dragged her body out to the backyard and when he realized he was being recorded on his video surveillance, he disconnected the equipment.

Day directed investigators to multiple locations in Bowie, but Soluri's body was not recovered until earlier this year by a fisherman. According to a July court filing, Day bragged to people in jail that he couldn't be convicted if Soluri's body was never found.

What's next:

Day's trial is scheduled for February 28, 2027.

A GoFundMe for Soluri's daughter says her family is flying her body to Seattle to be laid to rest.