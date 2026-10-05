Body of Fort Worth flight attendant missing since June 2025 recovered in Montague County

The Brief Human remains recovered in Montague County earlier in 2026 have been identified as Rana Soluri, a flight attendant reported missing in June 2025. Fort Worth Police arrested Dennis Day and charged him with murder after he admitted to strangling Soluri and disposing of her body in Bowie, Texas. Day directed police to a number of different bridges and areas near Bowie, but Soluri's remains had not been discovered and identified until recently.



The body of a Fort Worth flight attendant has been recovered and identified over a year after she went missing. The man who confessed to strangling her to death remains in the Tarrant County Jail.

Rana Soluri's remains recovered

Rana Soluri

What's New:

Human remains recovered in Montague County, around 75 miles northwest of Fort Worth, have been identified as Rana Soluri, a flight attendant who had been reported missing last year.

Soluri's body was discovered by a fisherman more than a year after she was initially reported missing in June 2025. DNA testing done at the University of North Texas confirmed the body was Soluri's.

66-year-old Dennis Day, who was arrested and charged with murder in connection to Soluri's disappearance, admitted to police he strangled her and dumped her body in a river in Bowie, Texas.

Dennis Day (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

Day directed investigators to multiple locations in Bowie, but Soluri's body was not recovered until earlier this year by a fisherman.

Dig deeper:

Soluri was reported missing on June 11, 2025, and was last seen alive on March 21, 2025.

An arrest affidavit for Day states Soluri and Day had been living together for around a year before her disappearance.

During a search of Day's residence on June 23, investigators recovered surveillance footage dated March 21 at 10 p.m. where Day is seen dragging "what appears to be a lifeless body from the home into the backyard."

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Day later told police he "snapped" and began to strangle Soluri as she was videoing him and threatening him. He said he dragged her body out to the backyard and when he realized he was being recorded on his video surveillance, he disconnected the equipment.

According to a July court filing, Day bragged to people in jail that he couldn't be convicted if Soluri's body was never found.

What they're saying:

Fort Worth Police PIO Daniel Segura tells FOX 4's Vania Castillo he's grateful to bring Soluri's family one step closer to closure.

"I can only imagine what they are going through. But as far as the investigation, at least we have some of those answers for them."

Rana Soluri

What's next:

Day remains at the Tarrant County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

A GoFundMe for Soluri's daughter says her family is flying her body to Seattle to be laid to rest.