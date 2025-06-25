Fort Worth man confesses to killing missing woman, throwing body off bridge

article

A Fort Worth man has been arrested and charged with murder after police say he admitted to killing a woman he was living with in March and throwing her body and other evidence off of a bridge near Bowie.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Fort Worth Police began investigating a missing person.

Missing Person Report Triggers Investigation

The backstory:

Rana Nofal Soluri, 47, was reported missing by her coworker on June 11, 2025. The coworker told police she last communicated with Soluri on March 19, 2025, and said her conversation seemed to end abruptly, as it ended mid-conversation.

The coworker said she has not been able to get in touch with her since.

She told police Soluri took a leave of absence from work for minor surgery and was expected to return to her job as a flight attendant for American Airlines on March 31, but never did.

The coworker told police Soluri had lived with 66-year-old Dennis William Day for about a year, and was the last person to see her, which was about three months ago.

The coworker gave the police a video from March 19 that Soluri sent her of a recording where you can hear a male's voice in the background yelling. The video shows Soluri's handgun on the bed, according to the arrest affidavit.

The investigation revealed Soluri had not traveled on an airplane for work or leisure since her last work trip from Phoenix to DFW on Oct. 24, 2024. American Airlines told police they had not been able to contact Soluri and had not heard from her. Her supervisor said it was unlike Soluri, who had been employed with American Airlines for about five years.

Suspicions Mount Against Housemate

Timeline:

In May, police were dispatched to Day's home on Grantland Circle to tow Soluri's vehicle. Day told police the vehicle had been parked there for almost two months, and he had not seen Soluri for the same amount of time. He also told police he moved Soluri's belongings out of the house and into a storage unit, but did not "express knowledge or concern" about her. Detectives learned Soluri bought the vehicle about a week before she disappeared.

On June 10, an officer was called to Day's home for a welfare check.

Day told the officer Soluri was a longtime friend of his and had been living there before she disappeared. He said they've had no communication in the past three months, despite calling and texting her. He told police she recently bought the vehicle and abandoned it in front of the house and said he had no idea where she was.

According to the affidavit, the last time anyone was able to verify Soluri was alive was on March 21. Family and friends had no information about her current whereabouts. Due to her car being "brand new," police say it is highly unlikely she would leave it behind if she left voluntarily.

Because of the evidence, police believed Soluri to be dead and turned the case over to the homicide unit.

On June 18, a search warrant was obtained for Soluri's cell phone records. The last time her device made an outgoing call was 3:43 p.m. on March 21. The last data connections from her cell phone were just before midnight near her residence, and nine minutes later, her phone pinged a tower about five miles east of her home.

Surveillance Video Leads to Confession

On June 23, police met with Day and reported he denied any involvement or knowledge of her disappearance. During a search of his home, which he consented to, video surveillance was searched and a video clip from March 21, around 10 p.m., Day is seen dragging "what appears to be a lifeless body from the home into the backyard," according to the affidavit. The surveillance video stops recording for many days after that clip was recorded.

Day Details Crime and Body Disposal

Day was interviewed again and, after learning what the police found, he said Soluri was videoing him and threatened to call police when he "snapped" and began to strangle her with his bare hands. He said he strangled her on the kitchen floor until she died. He said he dragged her body out to the backyard and when he realized he was being recorded on his video surveillance, he disconnected the equipment.

He told police he loaded her body, head first, into a large black trash bin and took her body near Bowie, TX where he dumped her over a bridge. He said as he took her body to the area, he threw her cell phone into the river near Riverside and I-35, near where the last ping on her cell phone was recorded.

He said a few days after he killed her, he got rid of a lot of her belongings, including her handgun. He told police he threw it into a storm drain under I-35 and Pharr Street. The gun was located by police.

The Search for Soluri's Remains Continues

He directed police to a number of different bridges and areas near Bowie, but her body was never found.

Due to the investigation, Day was arrested and booked into the Fort Worth Jail. He is facing a charge of murder, and his bond has been set at $200,000. He is expected to be transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.