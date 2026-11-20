The Brief North Texas is starting Friday with mild temperatures and patchy dense fog, but skies will clear for a warm afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. A cold front arriving late Saturday will bring a slight chance of rain as it moves across the metroplex. Temperatures will drop on Sunday, leading into a cooler-than-normal Thanksgiving week with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.



North Texans can expect a mild and warm end to the workweek before a cold front brings change in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

What we know:

Friday morning is starting off mild across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Some areas, especially southwest of the metroplex like Granbury, are dealing with dense fog and visibility below a quarter-mile.

Denton is one of the cooler spots at 45 degrees.

Once the morning fog burns off, Friday will be sunny and warm. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s by lunchtime and reach the mid-70s for the afternoon highs. A southeast wind will blow between eight and 12 mph.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW 7-Day Forecast

Dig deeper:

Friday evening plans, including high school football games, look clear as temperatures drop through the 60s.

Saturday morning will start in the mid- to upper 50s with partly sunny skies.

What's next:

A cold front will move into the area late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, bringing a small 10% to 20% chance of rain.

The best opportunity for isolated showers will start in the western counties late Saturday afternoon, move across the metroplex Saturday evening, and push into the far eastern counties by early Sunday morning.

Following the front, Sunday will be much cooler and windy.

Strong north-northwest winds up to 25 mph will keep afternoon highs mostly in the mid-60s, though the wind will make it feel even cooler.

The cooler-than-normal conditions will stick around through Thanksgiving week.

The forecast remains mostly dry, with only a 10% spotty shower chance on Tuesday.