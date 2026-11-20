article

The Brief Former MLB pitcher and actor Lance Broadway died at an apartment complex near Dallas Love Field. Dallas Police found Broadway unconscious on an outside stairwell on Nov. 17. Police are currently investigating his death as unexplained.



Dallas police are investigating the unexplained death of former Major League Baseball pitcher and actor Lance Broadway after he was found outside an apartment near Dallas Love Field.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call on Lemmon Avenue near the Love Field airport around 6:42 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Police say they found Broadway dead on a stairwell outside an apartment.

He was 43 years old.

His cause of death is being investigated.

Remembering Lance Broadway

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 18: Lance Broadway attends the 'Olympus Has Fallen' Los Angeles Premiere held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on March 18, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

The backstory:

Broadway was a first-round draft pick by the Chicago White Sox in 2005. He played 27 games in the major leagues for the White Sox and the New York Mets between 2007 and 2009. Before his professional career, he pitched in college for Dallas Baptist University and Texas Christian University.

After his time in baseball, Broadway transitioned to acting. He appeared in the movie "Olympus Has Fallen" and several television series.