Lawyers granted more time to file motions before ex-Fort Worth officer’s murder trial

article

A judge gave both sides more time to file motions in the upcoming murder trial for a former Fort Worth police officer.

Aaron Dean is charged with murder in the death of Atatiana Jefferson.

He fired into Jefferson’s home on Oct. 12, 2019 while responding to a call about an open door in the middle of the night.

RELATED: Previous Stories on the Atatiana Jefferson Case

Fort Worth police released portions of his body camera video. It shows him walking around the perimeter of the house with a flashlight and gun drawn.

Investigators said when Dean got to the back window, he saw someone standing inside the home.

Advertisement

After "perceiving a threat," the officer can be heard saying, "Put your hands up. Show me your hands," before immediately shooting through the window at the person inside.

The single shot killed Jefferson, who had been awake playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew at the time.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Dean’s legal team subpoenaed recordings from several Fort Worth city street cameras from the afternoon of March 12.

It’s not clear why they want those videos.

Dean’s trial is expected to start in August.