Trackdown: Help find West Dallas smoke shop shooting suspects

article

In this week's Trackdown, police are looking for two teenagers they say shot the owner of a West Dallas smoke shop.

The owner of the smoke shop on Singleton Bouleveard told police when he asked the teens to see some identification, they left.

A short time later, they returned with one suspect wearing a ski mask. Police say both of the suspects had guns at the time.

"The owner was kind of nervous when they came back in, so he kind of started backing up. It looked like he was trying to get on the ground," said Dallas Police Detective Kevin Murphy. "They tried to get on the counter and then when they saw him get on the ground, they stepped back and then, as they were leaving, they fired multiple shots striking him in the back and hitting him in the head."

READ MORE: Trackdown: Help find the robbers who killed East Oak Cliff smoke shop employee

The owner survived the shooting.

The suspects left without taking any property.

"They fired, and then they left," said Det. Murphy. "I mean, they were very close to killing him for no reason."

Investigators say the suspects came to the shop on foot.

If you have information about the suspects, you can email kevin.murphy@dallaspolice.gov or call 214-671-3614.





