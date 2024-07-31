Trackdown: Help find the robbers who killed East Oak Cliff smoke shop employee

In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police need help finding the men who robbed an East Oak Cliff smoke shop last week, wounding one man and killing an employee on his first day at work.

The robbery happened last Wednesday at the One Stop Smoke Shop.

"Our victims, Estevan Narvaez and Mark Araguz, were inside this location, and two African American young men came to the location and attempted to rob my two victims. A brief scuffle ensued. Weapons were produced, and shots were fired," explained Dallas Police Homicide Det. Laurent Swanson. "Our suspects took property and literally casually walked away from the scene."

Narvaez was a father, husband and son. He went to work last week for his first day on the job but never made it back home.

Estevan Narvaez (Family Photo)

"We have two suspects: two Black males. The first Black male was wearing a green camouflage-like hoodie, black sweatpants with a white stripping and flip-flop sandals," Swanson explained. "The second suspect had on a black and white hat, a distinctively orange vest, a work-like vest and some gray pants, gray slacks. Bright orange vest. You can't miss it."

Swanson hopes the community will help investigators and the victims’ families by identifying the two suspects.

"It still daylight, and these gentlemen go in and take someone's life?" the detective said.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Det. Swanson at Laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov or (469) 934-5776.