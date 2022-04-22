Trackdown Update: FOX 4 viewers help ID woman accused of brutal attack on homeless man in Dallas

article

Dallas police have identified the woman accused of killing a homeless man in a brutal attack last June, but are working to take her into custody. This was a case recently featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown.

Earlier this month, Trackdown highlighted the murder of a homeless man who was heckled, stabbed, and then beaten by a woman with his own walker.

Police said tips from FOX 4 viewers led them to identify that woman as Jasmine Malone.

A murder warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Malone has at least two previous arrests, in 2016 and last year. Those arrests were for assaulting a public servant.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to her arrest.