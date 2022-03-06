Trackdown update: 3rd arrest made in murder of Francisco Macias

article

A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Fort Worth man back in October 2020.

Derrick Daniels, 20, is charged with the murder of 49-year-old Francisco Macias.

This case was featured on Trackdown.

PREVIOUS STORY: Trackdown: Help find Francisco Macias' killers

Police said Daniels and two other people shot and killed Macias as he was about to get into his truck to go to work.

Investigators said the shooting happened during an attempted robbery in Fort Worth's Stop Six neighborhood.

Daniels' two other accomplices were arrested last fall and remain in the Tarrant County jail, according to police.

Advertisement

MORE: Trackdown Stories