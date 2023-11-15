Trackdown: Help find Thayrion Mason's killer

This week on Trackdown, Irving police are trying to find the person responsible for a deadly shooting in Valley Ranch.

19-year-old Thayrion Mason was shot and killed at the intersection of MacArthur Boulevard and Ranch Trail on Feb. 10, 2022.

"My victim, Thayrion Mason, was traveling southbound on MacArthur and stopped at the red light. A suspect vehicle pulled up beside him, passenger stuck his hand out the window and fired multiple rounds into his car," said Irving Police Detective David Gorski. "He was targeted for something and I don't know what it is yet."

Doorbell and surveillance video from local businesses show the suspect's vehicle.

"The suspect vehicle actually followed him out of his apartment complex at about 10 in the morning. That's captured on Ring camera. After the shooting happened, the suspect vehicle turned eastbound on South Valley Ranch Parkway. I have a video from one of the businesses there," said Detective Gorski.

Police say the car is a 2014 blue Kia Forte with no front license plate. The rear license plate was covered.

Mason had lived at his apartment in Irving for about a month and is described as a normal 19-year-old kid.

"Really good kid, loved basketball. He actually graduated with honors," said Khrystal Chavis, Thayrion's mother.

Thayrion's parents say the last year has been difficult.

"It's been really hard, you know. A lot of sleepless nights, very stressful just knowing that the killer or killers are still at large," Kendrick Chavis, Thayrion's father said.

Irving police are asking anyone with information to come forward and help bring the family closure.

You can contact Detective Gorski by calling 972-721-3541 or emailing dgorski@cityofirving.org.

