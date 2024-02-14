Trackdown: Help find shooting suspect after argument in Dallas leasing office

In this week’s Trackdown, there was an argument between a man and a woman that ended when another man intervened with a gun.

Dallas detectives don't know who their suspect is right now, but they are confident someone does.

This happened back on December 16, in the 4700 block of Haverwood Lane.

"A gentleman was in the leasing office having a conversation with the leasing agent. A few minutes later, another gentleman and a female walk into the office," Dallas PD Det. Austin Thomason explained. "Right after that, the male that walked into the office suggested that the male who was inside come out to have a conversation with him."

There was an argument inside, and as they were walking outside, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

Police don’t believe they knew each other and aren’t sure if the suspect lived there or was going to apply for a lease.

Investigators are releasing cell phone video that shows the shooter.

"It does show a male in a hoodie with long hair and facial hair and glasses, and there's a brief glimpse in there where it does show the male right before they turn to go outside," Det. Thomason said.

[REPORTER: "What bothers you about what happened here, detective?"]

"That somebody took it upon themselves to take care of a situation without first calling 911. There was no attempt to diffuse the situation. They felt like the best need for this was to pull out a gun and take care of it themselves," Det. Thomason said.

Police are hoping someone will recognize this suspect.

Anyone with information can call Det. Thomason at 214-671-4731 or email austin.thomason@dallaspolice.gov.