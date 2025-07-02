Shops at RedBird Shooting: Woman allegedly kills mall cookie store owner

The Brief A cookie store owner was fatally shot inside the Shops at RedBird on Tuesday afternoon. The suspected shooter, Rashonda Lowe, was arrested and charged with murder after turning herself in to police. Investigators believe the shooting was domestic. Lowe described the victim as her ex. His wife said he had a restraining order against Lowe.



A store owner was killed inside the Shops at RedBird on Tuesday.

Investigators believe Rashonda Lowe entered the mall with a gun and shot Jaime Rokkett multiple times after talking to him for about an hour.

Red Bird Mall Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at the Cookies N Smoothies store inside the mall.

Dallas police said 43-year-old Rashonda Lowe killed 53-year-old Jaime Rokkett. She later turned herself in to police in Arlington and was transferred to Dallas police custody to face charges.

Lowe is now being held in the Dallas County jail on a murder charge. Her bond amount has not yet been set.

Related article

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lowe told police Rokkett was her ex.

The court document states the two were seen talking at the cookie shop for more than an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses told FOX 4 they began arguing, and then they heard gunshots.

Lowe allegedly shot Rokkett multiple times in the head, chest, and legs. After firing a few rounds, she jumped over the counter and fired more shots at close range, the affidavit states.

Lowe appeared to be crying as she ran from the store and drove away in a white SUV, witnesses told police.

Rokkett’s wife told investigators that he had a restraining order against Lowe because she’d been harassing him.

When Lowe turned herself in to Arlington police, the affidavit said she called it a "domestic situation with her ex."

What they're saying:

A spokesperson from the Shops at RedBird called the shooting an isolated, targeted incident involving individuals who knew each other, rather than a random act of violence.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred Tuesday at The Shops at RedBird. Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this incredibly difficult time," the shopping center said in a statement. "The safety of our shoppers, employees, and tenants is always our highest priority. The Shops at RedBird has a comprehensive security program in place and a strong partnership with local police. We will be reviewing all aspects of this incident closely and taking any additional steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment."

Two Dallas City Council members also released statements on the shooting.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones," said Councilwoman Lorie Blair. "My heart and prayers are with them and with the entire District 8 community during this difficult time. I urge anyone with information to cooperate fully with law enforcement and trust in the professionalism of our police and public safety teams. I am in communication with the Dallas Police Department and remain committed to keeping the public informed as more details emerge."

Councilman Zarin Gracey talked about the revitalization that’s been happening in the Red Bird area.

"Dallas is a city on the rise, and nowhere is that more evident than in the Red Bird area, where years of investment, collaboration, and visionary planning are transforming the landscape into a thriving hub of opportunity, innovation, and community pride," he said. "Let me be clear: this singular act does not define the Red Bird area, nor does it derail the progress we've made. The growth happening in this corridor, through new businesses, healthcare access, and housing opportunities, is a testament to what’s possible when community and city leaders work together with purpose."

He said now is the time for unity, not fear.