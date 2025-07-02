Dallas police release info about cars pulled from Lake Cliff Park pond

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The Brief Dallas police revealed details about nine vehicles pulled from a pond at Lake Cliff Park in Oak Cliff on June 5th and 6th. Four recovered vehicles were reported stolen in Dallas, another was linked to a 2015 robbery, and one to a criminal mischief case; three others were stolen from Grand Prairie, Houston, and Plano. It remains unclear what initially led police to search the pond or how long the vehicles had been submerged.



Dallas police released more information about the cars pulled from a pond at Lake Cliff Park in Oak Cliff last month.

Cars pulled from Lake Cliff Park pond

What we know:

On June 5th and 6th, Dallas police crews pulled nine vehicles from a pond at Lake Cliff Park, near Baylock Drive and Sabine Street.

The vehicles had been submerged in the water.

On Wednesday, July 2, Dallas Police released more information about the vehicle.

Four of the cars, a 1988 Hyundai Excel, a 1994 Acura Integra, a 1988 Plymouth Voyager, a 1982 Cadillac Fleetwood, were reported stolen in Dallas.

Another vehicle was used in a robbery in Dallas around 2015.

A sixth was used in a criminal mischief case.

Of the other three vehicles, one was stolen from Grand Prairie, one was stolen from Houston and one was stolen from Plano.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not clear what led Dallas police to search the pond or how long the vehicles had been submerged.