North Texas family seeks answers after man vanishes in Turks and Caicos

article

The Brief Brian Tarrence, 51, of New York, who has siblings in North Texas, has been missing in Turks and Caicos since June 25, just three days into his vacation. He was last seen on surveillance video leaving his hotel in Grace Bay between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers. While police have expanded their search and do not suspect foul play, the reason for Tarrence leaving his room in the middle of the night remains unknown.



A missing man has siblings who live here in North Texas. His brother, from Plano, traveled to Turks and Caicos to help with the search.

The family hired a private investigator who is on the ground and that private investigator is working alongside the United States Embassy to get any answers and hopefully find Brian Tarrence.

What we know:

Tarrence vanished just three days into his tropical vacation. A man with North Texas ties has now been missing in Turks and Caicos for more than a week.

51-year-old Brian Tarrence of New York was last seen leaving the Paradise Inn at Grace Bay between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on June 25.

According to the missing persons flyer from the royal Turks and Caicos Islands police force.

Police in Turks and Caicos released a video on Thursday, saying the search area is expanding with a full-scale investigation still underway.

"The Royal Turks and Caicos police force has carried out daily search operations," said Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Turks and Caicos Island Police Department, Dwight Gardiner.

Search operations include drone surveillance and CCTV footage.

Dig deeper:

Tarrence's family hired a private investigator who obtained this surveillance video of Tarrence walking out of the condo and into what he describes as a safe part of town.

Tarrence was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts and sneakers. His wife says she was asleep and when she woke up, he was gone.

As of Thursday, the police do not believe there are any signs of foul play but are still asking just why Brian Tarrence would leave his room in the middle of the night.

"At this time, we have no have information that Mr. Tarrence has been harmed. We are intensifying our efforts accordingly," said Superintendent of police, Grantley Williams.

What's next:

The hired private investigator tells FOX 4’s Peyton Yager that Tarrence left with his phone but hasn't seen any activity on Tarrence’s credit cards.

Investigators are still trying to pull his phone records.