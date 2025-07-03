Dallas Police tase, arrest Arizona gang member accused of selling drugs downtown

article

The Brief Dallas Police arrested a fugitive from Arizona who was allegedly selling drugs downtown. The suspect, Dencel Idris, was caught with 26 grams of cocaine after a foot chase. Idris faces multiple felony charges in Texas and outstanding felony warrants from Arizona.



An Arizona gang member was arrested on Wednesday night in Downtown Dallas after police say he was selling drugs in the 400 block of North Lamar Street around 9 p.m.

Dallas Police tase Arizona gang member

What we know:

According to police, Downtown Task Force officers on a foot patrol say they saw 33-year-old Dencel Idris conduct a drug sale. Officers say Idris ran from officers before he was tased and taken into custody.

Officers say he had about 26 grams of cocaine on him at the time of his arrest.

An investigation revealed Idris was wanted on multiple felony warrants in Arizona and is a documented gang member.

Idris had about 26 grams of cocaine at the time of his arrest (Source: Dallas Police Department)

What they're saying:

"Proactively disrupting criminal networks and seizing dangerous drugs before they reach our streets is our priority," said Assistant Chief Mark Villarreal. "Every day, our officers are protecting lives with their dedication and vigilance."

Charges

Idris was charged with evading arrest or detention, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, and arrested on felony warrants from Arizona.

He is being held in the Dallas County Jail. His bonds total $80,000.