Cedar Hill police incident leaves at least 1 dead

An investigation is underway following an incident in a neighborhood involving Cedar Hill police officers.

What we know:

It happened around 2:20 p.m. near the corner of Town Creek Drive and Glen Oaks Boulevard.

Police incident reports indicate there was a call about an officer needing assistance with an ambulance.

Images from SKY 4 show crime scene tape around a wrecked U-Haul truck and a covered body not far from the truck.

There were also marked and unmarked police vehicles in a nearby field, as well as additional first responder vehicles from both Cedar Hill and Dallas.

What they're saying:

A man who lives near the crime scene told FOX 4 he saw the U-Haul truck speed past his house. Minutes later, he heard an exchange of gunfire.

"We saw a U-Haul going about 60 mph this direction. He took a hard ride at this street, Glen Oaks. He almost flipped the U-Haul. We waited a few minutes because we could still hear the sirens. He was obviously going around the neighborhood. The last time he came back, he was barreling down Rockport towards my house. And he took this hard left, went down the street, and parked the U-Haul right where he is. For about half a second it looked like he was going to drop to the ground and give up, but I think panic set in. And he either knew this area or he was heading towards the creek and got lost because of the overgrowth, but he panicked again and he made a right at that group of trees and went down into the creek. Most of the officers went to the left but two officers went to the right – a female and a male officer. I heard them give a command, something along the lines of ‘Show me your hands,’ or ‘Drop the gun.’ Immediately afterwards, I heard eight rapid-fire gunshots then three more controlled gunshots," Michael Christopher said.

What we don't know:

So far, the police haven’t released any official details about what happened.

It’s not clear how many people or officers were involved.

There's no word on the fatality.